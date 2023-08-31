The Eve Thermo Control is a Matter-capable wireless temperature sensor and controller for your Eve radiator

Smart accessory maker Eve has announced the Matter-capable wireless temperature sensor and controller for the Eve Thermo smart radiator valve. The new accessory is, perhaps predictably, called the Thermo Control.

The Thermo Control is only compatible with the Thermo radiator valve, which does limit its usefulness somewhat, but if you do have one of those installed this could be the accessory that you've been waiting for.

You will still have to wait a little longer, though. The Eve Thermo Control won't ship until November.

All hot and bothered

Matter announced the new Thermo Control via a press release sent to iMore, saying that the big benefit is that the temperature will no longer be measured at the valve which, by design, is attached to the radiator itself.

"With Eve Thermo Control, Eve Thermo will reach the target temperature more accurately, while users have more control at their fingertips," Eve says. It also notes that the new accessory has an "e-ink display that shows the selected target temperature, and the heating status of the thermostat."

Controlling the sensor is a simple case of tapping one of the two touch-sensitive buttons on the front — one side increases the desired temperature, the other reduces it. You can't get much simpler than that.

Alongside the Thermo Control, Eve also announced it's rolling out a new firmware update for the MotionBlinds, adding Matter support for the first time. The smart shades will get a free upgrade on November 14.

That's also the date to watch out for if you're picking up a new Thermo Control sensor as well, with the price set at €79.95. With the list of Matter-compatible accessories growing with increasing regularity, finding those with HomeKit support isn't quite as important as it once was. It's just a shame that November 14 is such a long way away.