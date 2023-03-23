These affordable Matter-enabled smart lights are now available to pre-order from Nanoleaf
Does it Matter?
Nanoleaf has started accepting pre-orders (opens in new tab) for its new Matter Essential Lights. These new bulbs and lightstrips are HomeKit-enabled and work with Matter, the new name in smartphone connectivity.
The A19 bulbs are available from $19.99, and the BR30 are $49.99 for three, making these new products some of the most affordable Matter over Thread lights on the market.
Both bulbs work with Matter over Thread and are controllable via App or Voice. The smart lights boast an incredible 16+ Million Colors and Tunable Whites.
In a press release for the launch of the new smart lights, Nanoleaf said,
"The new Essentials line gives users even more seamless options to add joy and light to their home, home office, or gaming stations."
"With Matter built in, simply go through the easy set-up process, add to a room, and Essentials lights will work immediately with any other Matter devices in the home and with any Matter + Thread controllers available. A Matter controller is required to be part of a Matter home ecosystem."
"Nanoleaf’s existing modular light panels and light bars (Shapes, Elements, Canvas, and Lines) will also receive an OTA update later this year to become Matter-compatible."
What's the Matter?
These new essential light bulbs and lightstrips are the first Nanoleaf Matter products to hit the market. Matter is a brand new smart home connectivity standard that will help unite HomeKit, Google Home, Amazon, and more—making your smart home connections more straightforward and streamlined.
Nanoleaf CEO & Co-Founder Gimmy Chu, said, “We’re so excited to not only launch our first Matter products, but to be the first company to offer Matter over Thread smart lighting to users today,”
“Our team is dedicated to creating a truly smart experience that is seamless, intelligent and ultimately makes everyday life easier, and we believe that Matter is the first step towards achieving that goal.”
By adding Matter, these new Nanoleaf products could become some of the best HomeKit light bulbs on the market thanks to their affordable price point and ease of use.
Upcoming Bulbs in the Essentials Matter line include the BR30 light strip (available April 2023) and a Recessed Downlight (launching late 2023).
John-Anthony Disotto is the How To Editor of iMore
