These Leviton smart light switches and dimmers just got a major free upgrade

Smart home accessory outfit Leviton has announced that it is bringing a free upgrade to a number of its products covering smart light switches and dimmers. The upgrade will add Matter support and you can try it now.

Matter support is coming to two light switches and two dimmers, the company announced in an email press release sent to iMore. And while they already supported HomeKit, the addition of Matter support should allow for improved performance across the board.

Those switches and dimmers gaining Matter support are the Decora Smart Wi-Fi Dimmer, Decora Smart Wi-Fi Switch, and Decora Smart Wi-Fi Mini Plug-In Dimmer.

What's the matter?

Leviton says that while it isn't rolling the full Matter support out just yet, those who don't want to wait can get in on the early access program right now.

"Using the My Leviton app, customers can easily enroll directly in Leviton's Matter Early Access Program," the email reads. "Once enrolled, Matter firmware can be downloaded to their devices." With the update applied, device owners can then connect their Decora Smart Wi-Fi 2nd Gen Dimmer, 2nd Gen Switch, 2nd Gen Mini Plug-In Dimmer, or 2nd Gen Mini Plug-In Switch to any Matter-enabled smart home platform including HomeKit.

“Our team is proud to be able to bring Matter support to our core Decora Smart Wi-Fi 2nd Gen products to help lead the way with Matter smart lighting and load control,” said James Shurte, senior product manager of smart home for Leviton via email. “Giving Decora Smart customers the ability to connect their devices to any Matter-certified platform adds additional value to our award-winning product line.”

More second-gen Leviton smart accessories will get Matter support in the future, we're told, with free firmware updates adding compatibility when they're available.

