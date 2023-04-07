This TP-Link Kasa smart plug has Matter support and costs $40 for two
$20 for a Matter-compatible smart plug.
Smart home accessory outfit TP-Link has announced the Kasa KP125M, a pair of smart plugs that support Matter and, in turn, HomeKit.
Matter-compatible devices work just as well with other smart home systems as well which is what makes the standard so important. That means that whether you're using Siri, Alexa, or Google Assistant to power your smart home you'll be able to drop these smart plugs in and get on with your life.
As an added bonus the KP125M smart plugs come in a pack of two and cost just $39.99 for the pair.
Switched on
As you'd expect from a smart plug in 2023, the Kasa Matter Smart Plug features things like energy monitoring capabilities and it's nice and compact so that you won't lose the use of any nearby sockets.
On top of that, TP-Link says that these plugs are UL-certified as flame retardant and they come with their own two-year warranty included.
But without a doubt, it's that Matter support that is the star of the show.
"All Matter-certified devices in your local area network (LAN) will work smoothly even when your home internet goes offline," TP-Link says. "Matter allows effective communication directly between devices, without the need for a specific 'forwarding' device."
TP-Link's new entry into the market already sounds like some of the best smart plugs around, even before you remember the price. And as MacRumors (opens in new tab) points out, you can order a pair (opens in new tab) of your very own from Amazon today.
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.