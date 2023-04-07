This TP-Link Kasa smart plug has Matter support and costs $40 for two

Smart home accessory outfit TP-Link has announced the Kasa KP125M, a pair of smart plugs that support Matter and, in turn, HomeKit.

Matter-compatible devices work just as well with other smart home systems as well which is what makes the standard so important. That means that whether you're using Siri, Alexa, or Google Assistant to power your smart home you'll be able to drop these smart plugs in and get on with your life.

As an added bonus the KP125M smart plugs come in a pack of two and cost just $39.99 for the pair.

Switched on

As you'd expect from a smart plug in 2023, the Kasa Matter Smart Plug features things like energy monitoring capabilities and it's nice and compact so that you won't lose the use of any nearby sockets.

On top of that, TP-Link says that these plugs are UL-certified as flame retardant and they come with their own two-year warranty included.

But without a doubt, it's that Matter support that is the star of the show.

"All Matter-certified devices in your local area network (LAN) will work smoothly even when your home internet goes offline," TP-Link says. "Matter allows effective communication directly between devices, without the need for a specific 'forwarding' device."

TP-Link's new entry into the market already sounds like some of the best smart plugs around, even before you remember the price. And as MacRumors (opens in new tab) points out, you can order a pair (opens in new tab) of your very own from Amazon today.