Ultion's Nuki Plus smart lock refreshed to add Matter support and a higher security rating

If you're in the market for a new smart lock to go into your growing smart home, you now have a new option to consider. The Ultion Nuki Plus smart lock was already available with HomeKit support and a raft of accessories but it's now been upgraded to add Matter support for the first time. The new model, dubbed the Ultion Nuki Plus Matter Edition now works with more smart homes than ever thanks to the new Matter support including those powered by Amazon's popular Alexa.

Unfortunately, those who already own the previous model cannot update to the new one via a software update which means swapping out the physical lock if you want to add Matter support to your door. Nuki does say that owners of those locks should reach out to see if there is an upgrade deal to be had, however.

As for the new lock, that's available for preorder priced at £379 (international pricing wasn't available at the time of writing) with multiple color configurations available. But if you're thinking that Matter support is the only new addition to this model, you're wrong. Because this upgraded model is actually better at keeping your home safe, too.

LockDown Mode

Ultion's press release actually details a couple of different things ways that this lock can help keep your home safer. That starts with "an even-more-secure new 3-star Euro Cylinder lock" that includes something called LockDown Mode. That's a feature that is apparently triggered when the lock senses a forced entry, locking everything down to try and prevent intruders from trying to force or break the lock itself. How secure is LockDown Mode? Ultion says that it's "so sure you won’t be broken into by burglars snapping the Police Preferred lock, it offers a unique £2,000 security guarantee."

Beyond that, this new lock is almost identical to the last one which means that it comes with a range of accessories that can be added. Those accessories include Bluetooth key fobs and a fingerprint keyboard, too. And because the lock has Wi-Fi built in remote access is also available using both the company's own app and the Home app on your iPhone, Mac, iPad, and Apple Watch.