Smart home company abode has announced that the Smart Security Kit is now compatible with Apple's HomeKit. The kit can now be accessed via the Home app on Apple devices, with HomePod and Apple Watch also in for the ride.
A software update is now going live to add support to existing devices.
With HomeKit compatibility, Apple users can add their Smart Security Kit gateway directly to the Home app on their iPhone or iPad to control and secure their smart home from a single app. Users can arm or disarm their abode security system and receive notifications of motion events triggered by abode motion sensors as well as open or close events triggered by abode door or window sensors. Any abode-branded door/window sensors, occupancy sensors, and motion sensors will be added to the Home app when connected to the Smart Security Kit gateway. abode remains committed to bringing HomeKit compatibility to even more devices within the abode portfolio.
This move follows the release of iota, a DIY security solution that we recently reviewed. That also has HomeKit support, with abode seemingly keen to make sure all of its offerings do.
"With iota, our all-in-one solution, abode was the first DIY home security company to achieve HomeKit compatibility and with that came a promise to our customers that we would add HomeKit compatibility and functionality across all of our security kits," said Chris Carney, CEO and founder of abode. "With this update, we continue to fulfill that promise so that all abode users will have access to the convenience, privacy and security that comes with HomeKit and the added peace of mind provided by their abode security system."
With support for HomeKIt now added to the Smart Security Kit, it can be used in Home app automation whether at home or anywhere else in the world so long as an iPad, HomePod, or Apple TV is also part of the setup.
