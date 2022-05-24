What you need to know
- Grocery has a big version 3.0 update available for download.
- A new price tracker will track how prices change over time.
- The whole app has had a redesign to better match iOS 15.
Grocery, a popular shopping list app that has more smarts than your average list of things to pick up, has a big new update out. This Grocery 3.0 update is now available for download with a new price tracking feature and more in tow.
The new update is available in the App Store now and builds on what was already one of the best iPhone apps for listing the things you need to buy the next time you're at the grocery store. This update brings a fresh iOS 15 redesign, with developer Conrad Stoll saying that "every screen of the app has been overhauled to improve consistency and performance."
This is a huge update for Grocery! The app is getting a modern redesign with support for many of the latest platform design features. Toolbars and navigation bars now feature a nice blur effect and seamless background colors. Context menus are available on almost every control in the app for super quick interactions and extra options. Scaling to larger and smaller device sizes has been improved as well.
In terms of actual features, two stand out and they're both related to price. With Grocery 3.0, Stoll has added the ability to quickly assign a price and quality to list items while the app will now also track price changes between trips. Now, you'll be able to see just how much more expensive everything has gotten since the last time you bought it. You can read much more about this new feature, and the update in general, over in the announcement blog post.
All of that and much more is now available for download from the App Store for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Grocery is free, but some features will require an in-app purchase.
