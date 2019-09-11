Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. iMore may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network.
If you've got some autumn travel you need flights for, now is a great time to jump on the Southwest bandwagon. Right now, every consumer Southwest card is offering a tiered welcome bonus structure: cardholders can earn 40,000 Rapid Rewards points after spending $1,000 in the first three months and another 20,000 points after spending $12,000 total in the first year. That's a total of 60,000 Rapid Rewards points, which is 20,000 more than the usual offer. According to recent valuations, these 60,000 points are worth $900.
To be eligible for any of these cards, you cannot currently be a personal Southwest card holder, cannot have earned a welcome bonus in the last 24 months on a Southwest card, and you have to pass Chase's 5/24 rule.
Entry level
Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card
Southwest's most basic credit card offers 3,000 Rapid Rewards points on every card anniversary. The annual fee is $69.
Mid level
Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card
This mid level card offers 6,000 Rapid Rewards points on every card anniversary and adds 0% foreign transaction fees. The annual fee is $99.
Top tier
Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card
The high end card offers 7,500 Rapid Rewards points on every card anniversary, 0% foreign transaction fees, and 4 upgraded boardings per year. The annual fee is $149.
What is particularly valuable about this welcome offer is that all of the points help you earn the coveted Southwest Companion Pass. All of the 60,000 points would count towards the total required earning of 110,000 points in one calendar year. So if your travel plans include bringing someone along, getting one of these cards could help you out tremendously!
