Snap, the parent company behind Snapchat, has bought a company that currently makes technology that is designed to read your thoughts and then translate them into actions on-screen.

French outfit NextMind is now part of Snap, writes The Verge. The buyout hasn't been given a figure so far but the company was thought to have been worth around $13 million depending on who you listen to. What we do know is what Snap intends to do with the technology NextMind has on its books because it wants to use it in future versions of its Snapchat Spectacles AR glasses.

The idea is a simple one. When you create an AR headset — like Apple is thought to be doing — you end up with a computer interface of sorts being superimposed on the world around you. The problem comes with interacting with that interface. There are no keyboards or trackpads, of course. What Snap wants to do is have NextMind's technology read what you're thinking and then use that to interact with the interface its AR glasses create. It's magic and weird in equal measure.

But how does it actually work? How does NextMind's current headband — which will be continued — actually read your thoughts? Founder Sid Kouider says that it doesn't but rather reads the result of your thoughts. Confused yet?