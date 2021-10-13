Is Snapchat down? Log-in errors are affecting the social network right now.

Update, October 13 (07:50 am ET): Snapchat says it is aware of the outage and that its teams are "looking into it."

That's right, Snapchat is now very much down with people reporting various log-in errors when trying to access the photo and video-sharing social network.

Upon my testing I was shown a log-in page despite having previously been signed in. Attempts to re-authenticate failed with an error suggesting I should check my connection before trying again.

DownDetector reports that the issues began a few minutes ago.