Yes, Snapchat is experiencing some issues.

Here are the areas being affected the most according to Down Detector.

Snapchat is down for many users around the world. According to Down Detector , the outages mostly seem to be affecting users in Europe, but other parts of the world, including the U.S., could be running into the same issues as well. The issues seem to have begun at 1:30 p.m. ET time.

The main issue seems to be the ability of sending snaps to other users. Other users report that they can't receive snaps or the app won't refresh. The problem seems to have become more prevalent as the day has gone on.

Down Detector still has Snapchat rated at a "Problems at Snapchat" level, so the issues seem to be ongoing. We'll update the post as more info comes out or Snapchat resolves the issues.

Whenever the service begins to work properly, should you run into common login error that affects many users, getting around this issue is pretty easy. Here is our guide on how to do just that.

Developing...

