Snapchat is now allowing your friends to see exactly where you are in real-time in a move that borrows heavily from Apple's Find My.

Just like Find My, the new Snapchat feature will show your friends exactly where your are on a map, a feature that could be helpful when trying to meet up. Snapchat says that the feature is only available to people who are mutual friends and the period of sharing can be set from 15 minutes to a matter of hours per user.

A new report by The Verge notes that the feature will be turned off by default and that people will be able to revoke access without the other person receiving a notification — something that could be hugely important for people dealing with abusive partners, for example.

The feature seems to be live in Snapchat right now and you can find it by heading to your friend's profile. You'll find a new button that will get the ball rolling. Unlike previous versions of Snapchat's location tracking features, this new one will run all the time rather than only updating the location whenever the app is launched.

While Find My is still the best iPhone option for people wanting go share their location with others, big Snapchat users may want to use this instead — especially thanks to its cross-platform capabilities.