Snapchat has announced that it is bringing news stories to its app via publishers' existing RSS feeds. The news will appear as Dynamic Stories, the video and photo-based social network says, with big publishers already signed on across the United States, United Kingdom, France, and India.

The move was announced via a newsroom post, with the outfit saying that Dynamic Stories will appear in the users' Discover feed and update in real-time as new stories appear.

Available in the Discover feed, these Stories update in real-time, meaning Snapchatters can keep up with the latest news as it breaks. Whether it's breaking news from credible sources on the war in Ukraine or the latest in pop-culture or fashion, Dynamic Stories helps Snapchatters learn about the world as it happens.

For its news partners, no additional work will be required. Dynamic Stories will pull images and text directly from the websites' existing RSS feeds, ensuring the whole process is automated. Snapchat has also confirmed which early partners will be part of the test, too.

US: Axios, Bloomberg, Buzzfeed, CNN, Complex Networks, Condé Nast (Self, Vogue), ESPN, Insider, New York Post, Page Six, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, TMZ, Tom's Guide, Vice

UK: British Vogue, GQ UK, PinkNews, The Independent, The Mirror

France: Femme Actuelle, Foot Mercato, Gala, GQ France, Le Figaro, Marie Claire FR, Paris Match, Vogue France

India: GQ India, MissMalini, Pinkvilla, Sportskeeda, The Quint, Times Now, Vogue India

Unlike other social networks, none of Snapchat's news is open to unvetted individuals or publishers. That ensures, in theory at least, that the news being pumped into Dynamic Stories will be of a higher quality and, more importantly, trustworthy. The new feature is rolling out now to users in the launch countries.