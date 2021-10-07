Snapchat has announced new Spotlight Challenges, a way for the social network to give creators money to stay on its platform and away from TikTok.

The new offering will see Snapchat pay between $250 and $25,000 depending on the challenge although the outfit does say that could increase depending on specific future offerings.

Snapchatters can win a share of the total prize amount available for each Spotlight Challenge, which will typically range from $1k to $25k, although occasionally we may make available a larger sum for a particular Challenge. The minimum prize that a Snapchatter can win in a Spotlight Challenge is $250 USD!

Challenges will entail creators making videos using specific settings and filters, or about certain topics.

Spotlight Challenges will offer Snapchatters the chance to win cash prizes for creating top-performing Spotlight Snaps using specific Lenses, Sounds, or #Topics. Whether it be your best trick shot or your funniest impression, these challenges champion Snapchatters to create Snaps that highlight their unique voice, perspective, personality and creativity.

All of this kicks off in November, but only for those who live in the United States and are aged 16+. New changes will live in the Trending Page within the Snapchat app once they're live.

This all comes as Snapchat tries to stay on iPhone home screens amid a constant onslaught from the ever-popular TikTok. TikTok has cemented itself as one of the best iPhone apps for people who want to create, share, and watch short videos and Snapchat continues to battle to retain the users it's spent years collecting.