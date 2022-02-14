Snapchat is going to start putting ads in people's stories but creators will get a cut of the money that they earn.

The move, which is being tested with a small group of creators int he United States, will allow people to earn money from mid-roll ads that appear in the middle of Snapchat Stories. While only a limited number of people can get in on the act now, Snapchat will roll the feature out to everyone "in the coming months" according to a report by The Verge.

The same report says that Snapchat will work out the cut people earn based on various aspects including engagement and how often they post.

When an ad is placed within a Snap Star's Story, Snapchat will share the revenue with the creators. The company says the revenue share is based on a formula that takes into account metrics like posting frequency and engagement. The feature is only available to Snap Stars, who are creators or public figures with large followings that have been verified on Snapchat, indicated by a gold star.

Just like similar monetization features on other social networks like TikTok, only the top creators are likely to earn much money but the move is still a welcome one. People getting paid is never a bad thing, after all.