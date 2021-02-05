What you need to know
- Snapchat's parent company has warned iOS 14 privacy changes could impact its advertising demand.
Snapchat has warned that iOS 14 privacy changes could impact its advertising business.
Snap Inc, owner of popular photo-messaging app Snapchat, on Thursday warned that upcoming privacy changes by Apple Inc could hurt Snap's ad business although user growth and revenue beat analysts' fourth-quarter estimates.
According to the report, Snap said the upcoming changes "could present a 'risk' to advertiser demand" but that it was unclear how it might impact its business in the long run. Shares for Snap fell 75 in post-market trading following the comments.
One ad agency expert told Reuters that "The disruption to ad targeting caused by the iOS 14 privacy changes will clearly be a worry for Snap, which has been steadily growing its armory of ad formats and advertisers."
Unlike Facebook, Snap CBO Jeremi Gorman said the company admired Apple and thought it was "trying to do the right thing for customers". Snap further noted it was ready to help advertisers navigate the changes.
Facebook has publicly and vocally decried the changes, claiming they will impact its advertising business and the smaller firms that use them. Last week Apple confirmed that planned App Tracking Transparency changes will be a requirement from the next beta of iOS 14, released to developers earlier this week. It means that going forward, app developers will have to ask users to opt-in if they want to be tracked using an IDFA identifier across multiple services, a feature used primarily to target advertising. A recent Harvard Business Review study claims numbers used in a Facebook campaign against the changes were misleading.
Kia looking for Apple Car manufacturing partners
A new report says that automaker Kia is looking for potential partners to help build Apple Car in what would be a multibillion-dollar investment.
Apple needs to make these multi-colored Apple Watch Braided Solo Loops
Apple doesn't make any multi-colored bands like this. But it really should.
Ring Fit Adventure on the Switch was just what I needed after my pregnancy
Fitness and games have been a bit of a tough combo, but has Nintendo finally hit the nail on the head with Ring Fit Adventure for the Nintendo Switch? If you are looking for a fun way to burn some calories, this is definitely a good place to start.
Grab one of the best MagSafe-compatible iPhone 12 cases
Charge up your iPhone and take advantage of MagSafe accessories with a MagSafe-compatible case on your iPhone 12.