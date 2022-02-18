What you need to know
- Snapchat will allow people to change their username from February 23.
- People won't be able to choose a username that has already been used in the past.
- Usernames can only be changed once per year.
Snapchat will finally let people change their usernames later this month, giving people the feature they've been craving for almost since the social network went live.
People will be able to ditch their old usernames from February 23 according to a report by The Verge with users now able to take a new name without having to create a whole new account just to ditch the one they came up with years ago.
In order to change your username, head to the profile screen by tapping the Bitmoji icon in the top right corner of the camera. Tap the gear icon, then "Username," and select "Change Username." Changing a username won't have any impact on your contacts, Snap code, Snap Score, or memories, according to Snapchat's press release.
There is, however, a catch. The same report notes that you'll only be able to change your username once per year and you won't be able to go back to one that was used in the past — either by you or someone else. That's a real shame and doesn't help do away with the problem created by username squatters, for example.
Snapchat allows people to share photos and videos with each other and is one of the best iPhone apps at what it does. That despite increasingly stuff competition from the likes of TikTok and Instagram.
Spotify didn't pay $100m for the Joe Rogan podcast after all — it was $200m
When Spotify splashed the cash to pick up a Joe Rogan podcast in May of 2020, reports had the deal being worth $100 million. Now, a new report says that was very much wide of the mark. About $100 million wide.
Review: Cricut's Bright 360 is a high-end lamp for all your lighting needs
The Cricut Bright 360 is made with crafters and makers in mind. But with up to 3000 lux and 95 CRI, you can use this flexible lamp for a variety of other tasks as well.
Buy the cutest case for the cutest iPhone, the 13 mini!
The iPhone 13 mini is a pretty sweet phone. How about an adorable little case to match?