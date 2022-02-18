Snapchat will finally let people change their usernames later this month, giving people the feature they've been craving for almost since the social network went live.

People will be able to ditch their old usernames from February 23 according to a report by The Verge with users now able to take a new name without having to create a whole new account just to ditch the one they came up with years ago.

In order to change your username, head to the profile screen by tapping the Bitmoji icon in the top right corner of the camera. Tap the gear icon, then "Username," and select "Change Username." Changing a username won't have any impact on your contacts, Snap code, Snap Score, or memories, according to Snapchat's press release.

There is, however, a catch. The same report notes that you'll only be able to change your username once per year and you won't be able to go back to one that was used in the past — either by you or someone else. That's a real shame and doesn't help do away with the problem created by username squatters, for example.

Snapchat allows people to share photos and videos with each other and is one of the best iPhone apps at what it does. That despite increasingly stuff competition from the likes of TikTok and Instagram.