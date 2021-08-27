What you need to know
- Snapchat has a revamped Scan feature that can use AR to identify things around you.
- Scan is now a main feature within the app and is immediately available on launch.
Snapchat is changing the way its Scan AR feature works and it's making it much more obvious that it exists by putting it front and center when the app launches.
First reported by The Verge, Snapchat's Scan feature can now look at your surroundings and then use what it sees to make recommendations for things like music, camera mode, and Lens. Snap calls these camera shortcuts. Eva Zhan, Snap's head of camera features, explained how scan shortcuts work in the updated app.
Another core pillar of Scan is what Snap calls camera shortcuts. It works by recommending a combo of a camera mode, soundtrack, and Lense. So if you point the camera at the sky, Lenses specifically designed to work with the sky will be shown alongside a song clip and color filter, letting you apply all the changes at once. According to Zhan, Snap is working to add camera shortcuts to its TikTok rival Spotlight, potentially letting the viewer of a video quickly jump into their camera with the same configuration used to create the video they just watched.
As might be predictable, another change is the ability for Scan to detect more things so people can buy them. Scan can now look at clothes and other items in view and then offer similar items for purchase. This was all made possible by Snap's buyout of Screenshot, the report says. The company previously specialized in taking photos of items and identifying them so they could be bought.
It's clear that Snapchat is as much about finding ways to make Snap money as it is sharing cool video clips and the expansion of Scan's capabilities are another example of that. That isn't necessarily a bad thing, of course, and snap shortcuts could prove to be a great way to help people be more creative without the hassle involved with picking the right music etc.
The report over on The Verge has more information on the revamped Scan as well as comments from the company itself.
Season two of 'SEE' is now streaming on Apple TV+
Season two of 'SEE,' which stars Jason Mamoa and Dave Bautista, is now streaming on Apple TV+.
No More Heroes 3 pits assassins vs aliens and it's as great as it sounds
No More Heroes 3 continues the story of Travis Touchdown as he takes on a leaderboard of galactic baddies and becomes a reluctant savior along the way. It's a real treat for action fans and both fun and funny, even if it does have loading problems.
A leaked band again points to a new 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 coming soon
Amid rumors that Apple will increase the screen size of its upcoming Apple Watch Series 7, a newly leaked collection of images appear to show a 41mm band in all its glory.
Shine a light in all the right places with these webcam lighting options
You need a different type of lighting for webcam work than you do for still or mobile photography. We're picky, so we only go for the best webcam lighting available. Want to step up your game? These are our top picks this year.