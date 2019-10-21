TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has become the go-to source for news on iPhone SE 2. And while we're still not sure that's what it will end up being called there seems to be little doubt it's going to arrive. Now Kuo says it'll have a fancy new antenna when it does.

In a new note picked up by MacRumors Kuo says that two companies will begin supplying new antenna components in early 2020. That would allow the phone to be released before the end of the first quarter of the same year.

The antenna will be a new design that's said to improve wireless transition. The liquid crystal polymer antenna (LCP) will be provided by Career Technologies and Murata Manufacturing, according to the report.