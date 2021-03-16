What you need to know
- The latest Sofa update adds support for audiobooks, apps, and board games.
- Multiple new themes have been added as part of the version 2.13 update.
Sofa has long been a great way to organize everything from your games to your books, but now it's better than ever after the version 2.13 update added support for apps, audiobooks, and even board games. That last one also represents the first time an analog activity has come to the app.
Already supporting books, movies, TV shows, podcasts, music albums, and video games, the new additions round out the majority of ways people will spend their downtime. Now that everything can be tracked inside one app you won't be dipping into other apps or emailing yourself links just to remember that awesome app or board game you heard about.
The new categories aren't the only additions here, either. 11 new themes have been added to the app which brings the total to more than 70 at the time of writing. Automatic backups are also part of this update, helping you keep all of your lists safe and sound.
The full rundown of new features in Sofa 2.13 includes:
- You can now add Apps, Audiobooks, and Board Games to your lists! Woot woot!
- Completely new way to manage your data: export, import, and automatic backups
- 11 new themes based on Creators. There are now 70+ themes available...whoa!
- Copy deeplinks to quickly navigate back to a specific list or list item. Nerdy, but fun!
You can download the newly updated Sofa from the App Store now. It's available for iPhone and iPad and is free with in-app purchases available.
Now that you have a way to track them, why not check out some of the best board game apps for iPhone and iPad and put some of your favorites into Sofa? If physical board games for the family are your thing, check out some of the best kids board games around right now, too.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
China working on bypass to iOS 14 tracking changes
A new report claims the state-backed China Advertising Association is testing a tool that could bypass Apple's iOS 14 privacy rules that stop users being tracked if they opt-out.
Apple stock has 30% upside in the next 12 months, says Deutsche Bank
A new report says that Deutsche Bank sees a 30% upside in Apple's share price in the coming months.
New Kuo note suggests AirPods 3 might not arrive this month after all
Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has a new research note out that suggests AirPods 3 won't go into mass production until the third quarter of the year.
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in style with these green Apple Watch Bands
Coordinate your Apple Watch band to your green outfit with one of these stylish bands.