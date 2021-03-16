Already supporting books, movies, TV shows, podcasts, music albums, and video games, the new additions round out the majority of ways people will spend their downtime. Now that everything can be tracked inside one app you won't be dipping into other apps or emailing yourself links just to remember that awesome app or board game you heard about.

The new categories aren't the only additions here, either. 11 new themes have been added to the app which brings the total to more than 70 at the time of writing. Automatic backups are also part of this update, helping you keep all of your lists safe and sound.

The full rundown of new features in Sofa 2.13 includes:

You can now add Apps, Audiobooks, and Board Games to your lists! Woot woot!

Completely new way to manage your data: export, import, and automatic backups

11 new themes based on Creators. There are now 70+ themes available...whoa!

Copy deeplinks to quickly navigate back to a specific list or list item. Nerdy, but fun!

You can download the newly updated Sofa from the App Store now. It's available for iPhone and iPad and is free with in-app purchases available.

