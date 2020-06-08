If you're a software developer, you have a chance to help inform and shape the future of the developing ecosystem. /Data is running a survey now through August 10 that will give you an opportunity to let your voice and experiences be heard whether you're working on mobile apps or developing cloud computing software. And, if you take the survey, you might just get a prize in return.

/Data's survey is interested in hearing from all manner of software developers and those involved in making tech. It doesn't matter if you're a professional, a hobbyist, or a student; /Data wants to hear from you.

The survey wants to know what your coding experience is, your favorite programming languages, the tools that help you with your work, and the resources you turn to for help. The survey is also curious about the changed software development landscape in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. And, if you do AR or VR, /Data has some special questions for you.

When the survey is complete, /Data will anonymize all the data and release reports, identify trends, and more. The results of the survey will be released in the State of the Developer Nation report in the fourth quarter of 2020. Survey participants will be able to access the report along with /Data's Global Developer Benchmarking Graphs on global trends in software development.

And, of course, let's not forget the prizes! Developers who sign up and fill out the survey will be eligible to win some of /Data's prizes. There are $15,000 USD worth of prizes, including everything from an iPhone 11 and Oculus Quest to Amazon gift cards, training courses, and developer swag. Users who refer others to take the survey can also win additional prizes, including a chance at a $1,000 cash prize. If you complete the survey early, before June 15, you can even get additional, Early Bird Prize Draws.

It's not just you that will benefit though, as for every survey response completed, /Data will donate ten cents to Techfugees, which supports displaced people with technology.

Take /Data's Developer Economics Survey now