What you need to know
- Apple has released new colors for two Apple Watch bands.
- The Solo Loop and Sport band now have three new colors offered.
- New colors include Kumquat, Northern Blue, and Plum.
Reported by MacRumors, Apple has begun selling its new Solo Loop and Sport Apple Watch bands in a few new colors.
Apple's online store now offers both of the sport-focused bands in an orange called Kumquat, a light blue called Northern Blue, and a purple called Plum. Both Plum and Kumquat match the color of Apple's Silicone MagSafe cases currently available for the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.
Apple's Sport band is the default band that comes with every Apple Watch unless you choose another band when configuring your purchase. The new Solo Loop was announced alongside the Solo Braided Loop at Apple's "Time Flies" Apple Watch event back in September.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
