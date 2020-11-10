Reported by MacRumors, Apple has begun selling its new Solo Loop and Sport Apple Watch bands in a few new colors.

Apple's online store now offers both of the sport-focused bands in an orange called Kumquat, a light blue called Northern Blue, and a purple called Plum. Both Plum and Kumquat match the color of Apple's Silicone MagSafe cases currently available for the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.