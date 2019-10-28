What you need to know
- iOS 13.2 released today to the HomePod.
- Some users have completely lost functionality after installing the update.
- Apple has yet to acknowledge the issue or release a fix.
Some HomePod owners have found that their smart speaker has been left useless or "bricked" when updating to iOS 13.2 today. Reported by 9to5Mac, many are saying that their HomePod has stopped functioning at all after updating to the newest version of the HomePod software. People have taken to Twitter and Reddit to report the problem and warn others to hold off on updating their own speakers.
@AppleSupport This is my HomePod in 13.2 that I wanted to reset because he wasn't working as expected. No it's stuck on the white spinning light, rebooting every 6 seconds 😡 Now what? pic.twitter.com/VvqGhZWsih— Christophe Rochez (@ChRochez) October 28, 2019
It is an unfortunate problem, as iOS 13.2 brings a number of new features to the HomePod, including the ability for it to finally recognize multiple voices for personalized control and Handoff to pass music, podcasts, and phone calls between your iPhone and your HomePod with ease. The full release notes are below:
iOS 13.2 provides support for new HomePod features:
The ability for HomePod to recognize the voices of different family members to provide a personalized experience *Handoff music, podcasts or phone calls by bringing your iPhone close to HomePod *Add music to your HomeKit scenes *Play relaxing high-quality soundtracks with Ambient Sounds *Set sleep timers to fall asleep to music or Ambient Sounds
Apple has not yet released a statement acknowledging the issue or its plans to fix the problem. In the meantime, it is best to hold off on the update to ensure your HomePod stays functional.
