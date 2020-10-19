Some iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro pre-orders are shipping but don't get excited

What you need to know
- Some people have had their new iPhones ship already.
- But that doesn't mean they'll get their iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro before the rest of us.
- Apple often ships devices early and has them held at local depots.
Ahead of going on sale this coming Friday, a number of people have noticed that their iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro orders have already started to ship. Even better, some tracking details claim that delivery will take place before Friday.
Sorry to be the bearer of bad news – those people probably won't get their iPhones any earlier than the rest of us.
As is the case every year, Apple ships its new iPhones out well ahead of time to make sure they're ready to go come launch day. Apple usually has local delivery depots or hubs hold all iPhone orders until the big day to avoid any unforeseen hiccups. That's what is happening here. That expected delivery date of October 21? That is very unlikely to happen, just as Casey Liss suggests in his tweet. Sorry!
That isn't the case with iPhone accessories, however. We've seen tons of people share images and videos of everything from MagSafe Chargers to cases. Accessories are already available in-store, too.
