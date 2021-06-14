If you got one of the new M1 iMacs, you might want to check and make sure it isn't crooked.

The new M1 iMac started to hit shelves and customer's doorsteps back in the second half of May. While the reviews of the new Apple silicon-powered desktop have been glowing with its all-new design and stellar performance, that experience appears to be a little uneven for some customers.

As reported by MacRumors, some M1 iMacs have a manufacturing defect that results in an uneven mount which is causing the display to be slightly crooked. YouTuber iPhonedo released a video proving the problem.