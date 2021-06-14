What you need to know
- Some M1 iMacs are arriving to new owners crooked.
- It appears to be an issue with the mounting screw placements.
- The issue seems to be unrepairable by users.
If you got one of the new M1 iMacs, you might want to check and make sure it isn't crooked.
The new M1 iMac started to hit shelves and customer's doorsteps back in the second half of May. While the reviews of the new Apple silicon-powered desktop have been glowing with its all-new design and stellar performance, that experience appears to be a little uneven for some customers.
As reported by MacRumors, some M1 iMacs have a manufacturing defect that results in an uneven mount which is causing the display to be slightly crooked. YouTuber iPhonedo released a video proving the problem.
M1 iMac is a surprisingly great device, but unfortunately mine was mounted on its stand wrong so it is crooked, now I'm not a person who cares about slanted stuff but in case you do, check your iMac.
The report also points to a user who complained about the issue on Apple Support Communities and another who posted about it on Reddit:
Checked mine after watching this and it's also crooked. Not to the degree of his, but not completely level either. I'm outside of my return window and I can't take the time hit of not having a machine to work on for a month, but super disappointing that Apple of all companies is shipping units with such a glaring oversight.
Even MacRumors found that their review unit had the issue and, upon inspection of how it is mounted, it appears that the issue cannot be fixed by a customer.
It's currently unclear how widespread the issue is but, as we are only now starting to notice it, it is hopefully a relatively isolated issue. If you happen to have a new M1 iMac and it is slightly crooked, the best option you have is to contact Apple directly and see if they will provide a replacement.
