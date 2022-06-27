If you're looking at your brand new M2 13-inch MacBook Pro and wondering why it doesn't feel as fast as you'd hoped, there could be a very good reason — especially if you picked up the base 256GB model.

While the new Apple M2-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro is super-speedy thanks to the fact it packs the latest Apple silicon, there's a catch for those who bought the base model. As YouTuber Max Tech notes in a new video, the performance of the machine's SSD isn't quite up to scratch when compared to the M1 MacBook Pro.

In Max Tech's testing, backed up by our own here at iMore, the new 256GB M2 13-inch MacBook Pro's SSD performs less impressively than expected with read and write speeds significantly slower than the M1 machine it replaces. As an example, our M2 13-inch MacBook Pro manages read and write speeds of around 1500 MB/s. Max Tech's M1 13-inch MacBook Pro posted read and write scores of 2900 and 2215 respectively.