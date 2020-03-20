Apple's newly refreshed iPad Pro isn't in the hands of those who ordered just yet, but a lucky few very likely have one right now. And it seems that at least one of them has run a benchmark, giving us our first glimpse at how speedy that new Apple A12Z processor is.

As it turns out, it's not all that impressive.

Assuming the AnTuTu scores for an iPad8,10, posted by MySmartPrice, are above board, the new chip is around the same speed as the Apple A12X that's already powering the 2018 iPad Pro.

The Apple iPad Pro 2020 has scored 7,12,218 points for the overall performance. While everyone was expecting it to outrun the iPad Pro (2019) by a huge margin, that, unfortunately, isn't the case. The iPad Pro 2019 is just slightly behind the new iPad Pro 2020 with a score of 7,05,585 points.

I'm assuming that the "2019" is a typo there – the last iPad Pro refresh happened in 2018.