Somebody put a Raspberry Pi inside a G5 iMac because why the heck not?

What you need to know
- Somebody put a Raspberry Pi inside a G5 iMac.
- PJ Evans was able to resurrect a G5 iMac using most of the original hardware including the speakers and camera.
PJ Evans, writer at the official Raspberry magazine MagPi, has brought a G5 iMac back to life by sticking a Raspberry Pi inside it.
As reported by our friends at Tom's Hardware:
Today we're excited to add another Apple Pi creation to our list of projects—PJ Evans, a writer for the official Raspberry Pi magazine MagPi, has created what he calls the PiMac. This rig features a Raspberry Pi inside of a 2004 - 2006 era iMac G5 case.
Speaking on Twitter, Evans said that his creation, which he calls the 'piMac' (get it?) features a working power button, sound, and original camera, and uses the device's original Samsung display panel thanks to a controller unit he picked up on eBay for forty bucks.
There are actually a bunch of cool uses you can find for using a Raspberry Pi as an Apple user, including these 7 great Raspberry Pi projects using iPhone and iPad, which include using one as a relay for Philips Hue Lights, as a Siri-enabled temperature sensor, through an iPad using the device as a monitor, and even to enable an Amazon Echo to work with Siri.
