Somebody put a Raspberry Pi inside a G5 iMac because why the heck not?

PJ Evans, writer at the official Raspberry magazine MagPi, has brought a G5 iMac back to life by sticking a Raspberry Pi inside it.

As reported by our friends at Tom's Hardware:

Today we're excited to add another Apple Pi creation to our list of projects—PJ Evans, a writer for the official Raspberry Pi magazine MagPi, has created what he calls the PiMac. This rig features a Raspberry Pi inside of a 2004 - 2006 era iMac G5 case.

My piMac project edges towards completion. Power button, sound and camera all working. pic.twitter.com/TIzOGwtfaO — PJ Evans (@MrPJEvans) June 21, 2021

Speaking on Twitter, Evans said that his creation, which he calls the 'piMac' (get it?) features a working power button, sound, and original camera, and uses the device's original Samsung display panel thanks to a controller unit he picked up on eBay for forty bucks.