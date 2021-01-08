We haven't really gotten to CES yet but Sony has already announced a range of new 8K and 4K TVs that have the usual array of eye-catching features and buzzwords, but there are two, in particular, that will be of interest to iMore readers – HomeKit, and AirPlay 2.

That's right, both AirPlay 2 and HomeKit are supported by a number of Sony's new displays. Screen sizes go all the way up to 85 inches for those who want to spring for the big daddy 8K MASTER Series Z9J, while the MASTER Series A90J range includes 4K options for those who don't want to sell a kidney to buy a TV.

Regardless of the number of pixels and screen size, these TVs all offer AirPlay 2 for easier streaming of content from iPhones, iPads, and even Macs. That content can be audio or video with almost zero lag, too.

The addition of HomeKit means that users can interact with their TV using Siri or the Home app on their iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac. Perfect for those times where you can't find the TV remote. Again.

There's no indication as to how much all of these new TVs will cost, but Sony says that they should be available at some point this spring. Hopefully, we'll get pricing before then, but we don't expect any of these things to run cheap.