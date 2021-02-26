A "spectacular" iPhone 12 launch helped Apple secure 30% of the market share in Europe during Q4, as the company shipped some 15.7 million iPhones.

From Counterpoint Research:

Apple may have declined slightly in 2020, but this doesn't tell the full story. The decision to delay the launch of the iPhone 12 appears to have paid off, for two reasons. First, it gave the iPhone 11 and iPhone SE the opportunity to demonstrate remarkable longevity, selling continuously well in many markets throughout the year. And second, it built up demand for the new device which, when finally launched in October, sold spectacularly. In fact, the iPhone 12 was Apple's most successful device launch to date, and drove Apple to a record share high of 30% in Q4 2020.

Xiaomi and Oppo also had strong years in Europe, but Counterpoint says it was a year to forget for Samsung and Huawei.

A theme of global success, the iPhone 12 reportedly helped Apple dominate the smartphone market in Japan in the same quarter, increasing shipments by 14% and securing more than 50% of the market share. From that report: