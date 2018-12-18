Sphero has announced that it is discontinuing its Disney line of robot toys. In a statement to The Verge, Sphero CEO Paul Berberian confirmed the company is clearing out its current inventory of the products and will not be producing any more in future.

A number of popular characters have been brought to life as app-enabled toys, including R2-D2, BB-8 and BB-9E of Star Wars fame as well as Cars' Lightning McQueen and Spider-Man.

Berberian stated that the development time required to launch the co-branded products was too much to maintain, especially as demand for the toys waned after the initial launch or once the associated movie tie-in had passed. The opposite is true, he said, of the company's non-licensed educational robots which have grown in popularity year-on-year.

App support for the toys will continue for at least two more years, if not longer, according to the Sphero CEO, so if you already own one you can continue to enjoy it for some time yet. If you have been waiting to buy your favorite movie character in Sphero form, you might not want to wait too much longer. Once the current stock is sold out, they'll be gone for good!

