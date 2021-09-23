Score a saving on iPad Pro (2021): $100 off at Amazon

Storage

'Storage almost full' bug affecting iOS 15 users

There's no sign of a fix just yet...
Stephen Warwick

Apple Iphone 13 Pro Sierra BlueSource: Apple

What you need to know

  • Users are having storage problems when they upgrade to iOS 15.
  • The new software on iPhone and iPad is causing a 'storage almost full' notification to show.
  • It doesn't seem to matter how much storage is actually taken up on your device.

Users of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 on devices like the iPhone 12 and iPad Air are complaining of persistent 'storage almost full' warnings despite having lots of space left on their device.

Users across the interweb, many of them on Twitter, have noted that since updating their iPhone to iOS 15, they've been met with repeated 'iPhone Storage Almost Full' warnings inside the settings app on iPhone, despite the fact they have huge amounts of free space.

Unfortunately, there's no sign of a fix or workaround, and its likely that we'll have to wait for Apple to sort the issue in a future iOS 15 update. The problem appears to be affecting users on iPad and iPadOS 15 as well as the iPhone.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Not only is there a bug regarding storage allocation, some users have also noticed an issue whereby an iPhone's settings shows more available storage than there is capacity on the device:

With the announcement of iPhone 13, Apple has added more storage to its iPhones than ever before, and there's now a 1TB pro option. This is particularly pertinent given the introduction of ProRes Video. As we've learned this week, ProRes Video shot on iPhone 13 works out at roughly 6GB of storage per one minute of video. In fact, it's so storage dense that the feature is limited to 1080p, as opposed to 4K, on the 128GB model.