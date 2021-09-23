'Storage almost full' bug affecting iOS 15 users

Users of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 on devices like the iPhone 12 and iPad Air are complaining of persistent 'storage almost full' warnings despite having lots of space left on their device.

Users across the interweb, many of them on Twitter, have noted that since updating their iPhone to iOS 15, they've been met with repeated 'iPhone Storage Almost Full' warnings inside the settings app on iPhone, despite the fact they have huge amounts of free space.

Anyone else run into an iOS 15 bug that says “iPhone storage almost full” in Settings when there’s plenty of space available? My device has 20GB free and I can’t dismiss it. pic.twitter.com/fSQlkBuzA5 — Matt Brian (@m4tt) September 20, 2021

What’s your definition of the word “almost”, as in “almost full”?

Upwards of 90%, maybe nearer 95%?

My iPhone gave me a notification that my storage was “almost full” yet on checking it, I’ve still got more than 25% capacity left. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/XWJinYRrLr — Marc Blank-Settle (@MarcSettle) September 13, 2021

I’ve updated to iOS 15 and the ‘storage is almost full’ message is stuck in settings. It seems that it is a bug and many other people have it, so we have to wait for a fix by @Apple pic.twitter.com/DzJ4ogdx99 — John Champ (@pixelcave_john) September 23, 2021

Unfortunately, there's no sign of a fix or workaround, and its likely that we'll have to wait for Apple to sort the issue in a future iOS 15 update. The problem appears to be affecting users on iPad and iPadOS 15 as well as the iPhone.

Not only is there a bug regarding storage allocation, some users have also noticed an issue whereby an iPhone's settings shows more available storage than there is capacity on the device:

With the announcement of iPhone 13, Apple has added more storage to its iPhones than ever before, and there's now a 1TB pro option. This is particularly pertinent given the introduction of ProRes Video. As we've learned this week, ProRes Video shot on iPhone 13 works out at roughly 6GB of storage per one minute of video. In fact, it's so storage dense that the feature is limited to 1080p, as opposed to 4K, on the 128GB model.