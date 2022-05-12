What you need to know
- Apple seeded the release candidate of macOS Monterey 12.4 to developers earlier today.
- The Release Candidate includes support for Studio Display Firmware Update 15.5.
- Apple has separated firmware updates for the Studio Display from macOS itself.
Studio Display updates are finally free from macOS updates.
Earlier today, Apple rolled out the Release Candidate of macOS Monterey 12.4 to developers and public beta users. In addition to including the marketed Studio Display wallpaper and a new feature for the Apple Podcasts Mac app, it also includes support for the Studio Display Firmware Update 15.5.
According to the macOS 12.4 Release Candidate release notes, the firmware update for the Studio Display is now separate from the macOS software update itself and should improve the camera that received mediocre reviews since the display's launch.
-
Apple Podcasts includes a new setting to limit episodes stored on your Mac and automatically delete older ones
-
Support for Studio Display Firmware Update 15.5, available as a separate update, refines camera tuning, including improved noise reduction, contrast, and framing
Before, Apple included the firmware update for the Studio Display along with the developer beta for macOS. It's good to see that Apple has finally separated firmware updates for the display from the main macOS updates. This will allow more display-specific updates to be released without needing to wait for a macOS update.
The Studio Display launched back in March but is now tough to get as Apple continues to struggle with supply chain issues.
