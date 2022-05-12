Studio Display updates are finally free from macOS updates.

Earlier today, Apple rolled out the Release Candidate of macOS Monterey 12.4 to developers and public beta users. In addition to including the marketed Studio Display wallpaper and a new feature for the Apple Podcasts Mac app, it also includes support for the Studio Display Firmware Update 15.5.

According to the macOS 12.4 Release Candidate release notes, the firmware update for the Studio Display is now separate from the macOS software update itself and should improve the camera that received mediocre reviews since the display's launch.