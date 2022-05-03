We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

New Firmware

Apple releases second beta for Studio Display 15.5 firmware

As always, we have no idea exactly what the update is for.
Joe Wituschek

Apple Studio DisplaySource: Apple

What you need to know

  • Apple has released a new beta firmware version for the Studio Display.
  • Studio Display 15.5 Beta 2 is a new beta firmware version for the display.
  • It's unclear exactly what the latest version of the beta addresses.

Apple has released a new beta firmware version for the Studio Display, the company's new external display.

Today, the company is rolling out a new beta firmware update to the Studio Display with Studio Display 15.5 Beta 2. The update came as an additional part of the fourth developer beta of macOS Monterey 12.4, which Apple also seeded to developers earlier today.

It's currently unclear exactly what the new firmware version is for. Apple does not currently provide release notes for a firmware release like it does for its operating system updates, so we'll have to wait and see if there are any noticeable differences between the previous release and this one. Firmware updates, while sometimes containing more notable features, are commonly also used for the usual round of bug fixes and performance improvements.

James Thomson posted a comparison between the first and second beta (as spotted by 9to5Mac and the quality of the camera does seem to be improving.

Hopefully, Apple still has room to make improvements and will continue to do so when it releases the public version of Studio Display 15.5.

Studio Display Front

Studio Display

The newest display from Apple looks like a display for the masses. With four ports, six speakers, a decent camera, and more, it's a perfect display to hook up to any Mac you have.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Joe Wituschek

Joe Wituschek

Joe Wituschek has been in the technology industry for over a decade. Formerly Apple, Joe now covers the company as a news writer for iMore. Connect with Joe on Twitter @joewituschek.