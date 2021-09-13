All the smart money is on Apple announcing a refreshed iPad mini within the next few weeks and a new concept gives us another idea of what that new tablet could look like. Spoiler: it's an iPad Air, but smaller. And that's a very good thing.

Shared to YouTube by 4RMD, the video runs for almost three minutes and shows an iPad mini in multiple new colors, including the same stunning green that everyone should definitely buy iPad Airs in. The concept shows a Home button-less design just as we expect, complete with the Touch ID sensor built into the power button.

Check it out and prepare to want a new iPad mini.