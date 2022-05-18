Have you ever looked at your Mac and wished it looked a little more like it belonged in 1984? If you have, you're in luck because there's a new icon and wallpaper pack that is going to be right up your street.

The new Old School icon pack created by Ben Vessey consists of 166 "pixel perfect" icons across both dark and light themes alongside five dynamic wallpapers that are built with massive 6K displays in mind. There is even a provision made for those using Windows machines — ICO files and static wallpapers are included!