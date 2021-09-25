Stunning video reveals impact of 120Hz ProMotion on iPhone 13 Pro

What you need to know
- Apple's iPhone 13 Pro is now available worldwide.
- A new video has revealed the impact of the new 120Hz ProMotion display.
- Compared to its predecessor, you can see a big change in the smoothness of animations.
An amazing new video online has revealed just how big a difference the 120Hz ProMotion display makes in the new iPhone 13 Pro compared to Apple's iPhone 12 Pro Max.
Apple's new best iPhone comes with a Super Retina XDR display and 120Hz ProMotion in its Pro phones. It enables a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz, delivering buttery-smooth animations whilst preserving battery life. A new video posted to Twitter gives us new slow-motion insight into just how much better the new display is:
As you can see, the 120Hz display of the iPhone 13 is literally twice as smooth when you unlock the iPhone, with icons appearing on the Home Screen in a much smoother and less juddery fashion. No doubt, the iPhone 12 and its forebears were not slow or clunky, but it shows the 120Hz display is doing exactly what it was supposed to do, and insight like this might help people when choosing between the iPhone 13 vs iPhone 13 Pro.
The new display is good news not just for customers but developers too, who can now take advantage of faster refresh rates to add smoother animations to their apps. Apple has today issued official guidance to developers as to how they can include support for 120Hz refresh rates and variable refreshing.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
