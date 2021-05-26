What you need to know
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is a cross-over party game featuring characters from all across gaming.
- Nintendo has announced a spirit event featuring characters from The Legend of Zelda, Metroid, Castlevania, Kid Icarus and Dragon Quest to celebrate their 35th anniversaries.
- The spirit event will begin on May 28, 2021 and will last for three days.
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is the game to celebrate all of gaming, with characters from games all throughout the beloved industry's history coming together to settle their differences and see who comes out on top. In a recent tweet from Nintendo, they announced a three-day spirit event featuring characters who are celebrating their 35th anniversary in 2021.
These characters include Link, Samus, Pit, the Belmont characters and all the heroes of Dragon Quest, and the event will begin on May 28, 2021. While Nintendo has not mentioned much about the Legend of Zelda 35th anniversary outside of the release of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, it's nice to see the franchise's 35th anniversary being explicitly celebrated. At the time of this writing, we still don't know whether or not Metroid Prime 4 will make an appearance at E3, but it's on our list of things we hope to see at E3.
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is a must-own for any Switch owner, and is, without a doubt, one of the best multiplayer experiences on the Nintendo Switch.
Ultimate awesome
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Settle all of your problems in Smash.
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is, as the title suggests, the definitive game in the Super Smash Bros. series. Join the amazing cast from tons of different video game franchises and watch as they use their unique fighting moves to come out on top. From a robust multiplayer system to a lengthy single-player campaign, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is a must-have for any Nintendo Switch owner.
