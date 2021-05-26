Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is the game to celebrate all of gaming, with characters from games all throughout the beloved industry's history coming together to settle their differences and see who comes out on top. In a recent tweet from Nintendo, they announced a three-day spirit event featuring characters who are celebrating their 35th anniversary in 2021.

For three days starting 28/05, #SmashBrosUltimate will highlight series that turn 35 in 2021! The latest event tourney will feature fighters, stages and items from these celebrated series. pic.twitter.com/N50BXyn5NO — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) May 26, 2021

These characters include Link, Samus, Pit, the Belmont characters and all the heroes of Dragon Quest, and the event will begin on May 28, 2021. While Nintendo has not mentioned much about the Legend of Zelda 35th anniversary outside of the release of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, it's nice to see the franchise's 35th anniversary being explicitly celebrated. At the time of this writing, we still don't know whether or not Metroid Prime 4 will make an appearance at E3, but it's on our list of things we hope to see at E3.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is a must-own for any Switch owner, and is, without a doubt, one of the best multiplayer experiences on the Nintendo Switch.