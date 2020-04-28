Behind almost every successful marketing campaign on the internet are stunning visuals that help it get noticed by as many people as possible. Visual elements spice up your content, pulling consumers in and making them more inclined to do whatever it is your campaign tells them to. There's a science behind it, too. Human brains are hardwired for visual content, and we process it 60,000 times faster than text-based content.

With that being said, crafting visual content isn't easy, much less a design that warrants a double-take. If you lack design experience but still want to create visual content to supplement your campaigns, you can turn to the BrandPacks Professional Template collection to make the process easier.

The collection is composed of professionally-designed templates that you can easily edit. There are templates for almost every marketing material available, including flyers, brochures, posters, banners, business cards, and social media posts. You're free to download as many templates as you like, and you automatically get access to every new design that's released. You also get high-quality stock photos that you can incorporate in your designs, saving you even more time and money from having to source images on your own. And to ensure fast and efficient editing on both Photoshop and Illustrator, the source files are neatly organized, with well-named layers and groups.

For a limited time, you can grab a 1-year subscription to BrandPacks for only $19—72 percent off the usual cost of $69.