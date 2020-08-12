Last week saw analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claim that the supplier of one of the iPhone 12 cameras is struggling to meet quality control requirements. Yujingguang's cameras were having a "coating crack quality problem" according to Kuo, but now the company – also known as Genius Electronic Optical (GSEO) – says he's wrong. There's no problem at all, according to a DigiTimes report.

Of course, GSEO would say that, wouldn't it?

Smartphone-use lens modules Genius Electronic Optical (GSEO) has maintained its production is still running without issues, and demand from its brand handset clients remains normal.

Regardless of which of the pair is telling the truth here, Apple also has Largan Precision working as a camera lens supplier for the iPhone 12 and it's thought that any problem would be minimal in terms of Apple's overall iPhone yield.

Apple is expected to announce two iPhone 12 and two iPhone 12 Pro models in October after it was confirmed that the handsets won't be ready for their usual September launch window.