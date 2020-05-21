DigiTimes has revealed details about the suppliers of the iPhone 12's camera.

As reported by MacRumors:

Three of Apple's suppliers will share camera module orders for its forthcoming "iPhone 12" lineup, according to sources from Taiwan's handset supply chain (via DigiTimes).

The DigiTimes report preview states:

LG Innotek, Sharp, and O-film Tech reportedly have landed camera module orders from Apple for the vendor's new iPhone devices, all equipped with AMOLED screens, to be released in the second half of 2020, according to sources from Taiwan's handset supply...

MacRumors shares more detail, noting that LG is reportedly developing camera modules for Apple's two high-end iPhone 12 models, the 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch, and is expecting to ship between 35-40 million in 2020. The two lower-end models, another 6.1-inch and a 5.4-inch model will have their cameras made by Sharp and O-film. The former netting 60-70% of the orders, the latter 30-40%. It is reported that the production of the new camera modules will begin in July.

Jon Prosser's most recent iPhone 12 leaks suggest that, as per the above, Apple plans to release four new iPhone models in 3 different sizes. the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 will reportedly cost just $649 (for the base model storage). Two 6.1-inch models, one a 'Pro' variant will cost $749 and $999 respectively. The 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max is set to start at a hefty $1,099.

Specifically, regarding the cameras, Prosser reports that the two lower-end models will feature a 2 camera setup, the two higher-end models will get 3 cameras and a LiDAR scanner, a new feature for AR that debuted in Apple's most recent iPad.

It has also recently been reported that Apple is considering delaying the announcement of the iPhone until October.