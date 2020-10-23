Tim Cook at FoxconnSource: Apple

What you need to know

  • There's set to be a shortage of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro handsets in Taiwan when the devices go on sale tomorrow.
  • There's reportedly a lower number of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro handsets available compared with last year's iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro.
  • DigiTimes reports that Foxconn and Pegatron are accelerating production.

Taiwanese buyers of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro might find that they struggle to pick one up with shortages expected across carriers and retailers, according to a report. But people shouldn't have to wait for stock levels to stabilize, with both Foxconn and Pegatron upping their game to deal with the shortage.

A new DigiTimes report notes that a shortage of handsets is expected when the new iPhones go on sale in Taiwan, but the problem should be rectified within a couple of weeks.

Save big on these VPN services ahead of Black Friday

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max camerasSource: Apple

Taiwan's telecom and channel operators are to face a short supply of the iPhone 12 lineup when they begin to deliver the devices to pre-registered consumers on October 24, with market sources saying that the shortfalls are likely to be solved within two weeks.

The report says that a pandemic-induced decrease in supplies is part of the reason Taiwan is short of iPhones, but that two key players are offering big money to workers in an attempt to ratchet up production.

On the supply side, iPhone's major assemblers, including Foxconn Electronics and Pegatron, reportedly are handling out handsome pays in order to recruit more employees at their major production plants in China to accelerate production.

Fingers crossed that everyone who wants to buy an iPhone will be able to soon enough.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.