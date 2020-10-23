Taiwanese buyers of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro might find that they struggle to pick one up with shortages expected across carriers and retailers, according to a report. But people shouldn't have to wait for stock levels to stabilize, with both Foxconn and Pegatron upping their game to deal with the shortage.

A new DigiTimes report notes that a shortage of handsets is expected when the new iPhones go on sale in Taiwan, but the problem should be rectified within a couple of weeks.