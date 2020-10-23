What you need to know
- There's set to be a shortage of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro handsets in Taiwan when the devices go on sale tomorrow.
- There's reportedly a lower number of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro handsets available compared with last year's iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro.
- DigiTimes reports that Foxconn and Pegatron are accelerating production.
Taiwanese buyers of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro might find that they struggle to pick one up with shortages expected across carriers and retailers, according to a report. But people shouldn't have to wait for stock levels to stabilize, with both Foxconn and Pegatron upping their game to deal with the shortage.
A new DigiTimes report notes that a shortage of handsets is expected when the new iPhones go on sale in Taiwan, but the problem should be rectified within a couple of weeks.
Taiwan's telecom and channel operators are to face a short supply of the iPhone 12 lineup when they begin to deliver the devices to pre-registered consumers on October 24, with market sources saying that the shortfalls are likely to be solved within two weeks.
The report says that a pandemic-induced decrease in supplies is part of the reason Taiwan is short of iPhones, but that two key players are offering big money to workers in an attempt to ratchet up production.
On the supply side, iPhone's major assemblers, including Foxconn Electronics and Pegatron, reportedly are handling out handsome pays in order to recruit more employees at their major production plants in China to accelerate production.
Fingers crossed that everyone who wants to buy an iPhone will be able to soon enough.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple, Netflix frontrunners for 'No Time to Die' streaming deal
According to reports, Apple and Netflix lead the pack to land a streaming deal for the 25th James Bond film 'No Time to Die', following rumors that the film is being offered to streaming platforms for a "monstrous" sum.
O2 UK customers require a new SIM card to use 5G on the iPhone 12
Apple stores in the UK are providing O2 customers with new SIM cards with their iPhone 12 purchases so that they can use 5G on their new device. O2 has confirmed customers will need new SIM cards in order to take advantage of the new technology.
Apple to permanently close Apple Uptown in Minneapolis, Minnesota
The store, which has been temporarily closed since March, has already been under review for closure for some time according to Apple.
Colorful choices! So which iPhone 12 shade is right for you?
This year, you can select from five colors for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini. Which one is your favorite? You decide!