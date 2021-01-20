The latest model of Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro is currently on sale for $1,219 at Amazon. This configuration has 8GB RAM and a 256GB solid state drive. That's $80 off Apple's price where it starts at $1,299. This is also the second lowest price we've ever seen on this version of the MacBook Pro.

In addition to this deal, you can upgrade and save. The 512GB version has dropped to $1,399. That's about $50 off what it normally goes for on Amazon, but it's $100 off Apple's price.

Get to work Apple 13-inch 8GB 256GB SSD MacBook Pro latest model This laptop is powered by the new Apple-designed M1 chip that combines the CPU and GPU with a 16-core Neural Engine for machine learning. It also has 8GB RAM, a 256GB solid state drive, and a 20-hour battery life. Includes a 13.3-inch Retina display. $1219.00 $1299.00 $80 off See at Amazon

It might surprise you to know, we're big fans of the Apple MacBook Pro and our official review gave it 4.5 stars out of 5. Lory Gil said the only thing keeping this laptop from a perfect score was that its tech is so new a lot of apps don't quite work well with it yet. That'll change, though. She added this laptop with its M1 chip "is the most impressive Mac laptop I've ever had the pleasure of using. It's worth being an early adopter for, in my opinion."

That M1 chip is a unique design for Apple. It's a giant leap forward in performance and it combines the CPU, GPU, and a Neural Engine designed for advanced machine learning. The CPU has eight cores and delivers 2.8x faster performance, and the 8-core GPU also steps up the graphics performance for intensive apps and games. The 16-core neural engine advances machine learning in a way that greatly improves performance.

The laptop at its base level also has 8GB RAM and a 256GB solid state drive, which can launch your operating system, apps, and files in an instant. The active cooling system helps you sustain all this performance for a long period of time. You'll also be able to watch all of this performance on a beautiful 13.3-inch Retina display with 500 nits of brightness.

Plus, the MacBook Pro doesn't sacrifice any battery life to make all this happen. In fact, with a 20-hour battery life it's one of the longest-lasting laptops Apple has ever made.

