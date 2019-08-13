Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. iMore may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network

If you're going to be purchasing a plane ticket in the next month, Chase might have a way to save you a few extra bucks than normal with a targeted offer that customers are getting for flights booked with United Airlines.

Originally reported by The Points Guy, Chase is offering select customers the ability to save 10% on plane tickets booked directly with United. To see if you are eligible for the offer, you can check your account either online through through the Chase app. You will need to activate the offer, so make sure you do so before making your purchase with United.