We know that Apple will announce Apple Watch Series 6 and the iPhone 12 lineup eventually with the former set to come as soon as tomorrow. Retail store Target got so giddy that it wanted to have its advertising campaign ready to go. So it did just that.

And then the folks at 9to5Mac got their hands on one of the ads.

The ad itself shows four iPhones as an example of what users can trade in to pick up a brand new "new" iPhone. The lack of a product name suggests Target hasn't yet been told what the new iPhones will be called. We're all guessing with iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, but until Apple tells us, anything could happen.

One product name that seems nailed on, however, is Apple Watch Series 6. That's what Target calls it as well. Pricing placeholders are shown, as is a reference to both GPS and GPS + Cellular options.

We don't expect Apple to announce any new iPhones tomorrow so it isn't clear when Target intends to use this ad. Given the fact Apple Watch Series 6 is likely to ship weeks before any new iPhone, we might not see this particular ad for a while yet.

Tomorrow's special event is likely to bring at least one, likely two Apple Watches as well as a new iPad Air model. Anything beyond that is up in the air, including talk of AirTags and rumored AirPods Studio headphones.