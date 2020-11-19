What you need to know
- Taskheat 1.5 has been released with macOS Big Sur support, new widgets, and more.
Taskheat is a task manager available for iPhone, iPad, and Mac and the latter just got a big update for version 1.5. And yes, it brings macOS Big Sur support as well.
Alongside the new support for Apple's latest operating system, this new version also adds widgets for easy task management as well as a visual redesign to make everything feel right at home on your Mac.
In this version, we have adopted the app to the macOS Big Sur. The most notable addition is the Actual tasks widget. It allows you to see the most relevant activities at a glance.
Also, we have simplified the app icon to make it look more clean and vibrant. And of course, numerous bud fixes, performance improvements, and appearance enhancements are also included in this version
Taskheat is a relatively new app on my radar but I'm really keen on the way it takes the standard task manager and mixes it with something similar to a flowchart. The result is a cool way to not only see your tasks, but their dependencies as well If you're looking for a new task manager I'd definitely suggest taking Taskheat for a spin.
You can try Taskheat out for free across iPhone, iPad, and Mac for free for 14 days.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple teases 'The Oprah Conversation' with Barack Obama in new video
Apple TV+ has a new teaser for Oprah's interview with President Obama and we even get a look at how the whole thing went down remotely.
Apple execs say AR has 'enormous potential' for devices today and tomorrow
In a new interview, Apple's AR execs have said that the technology has 'enormous' potential to help folks in their lives right now and in devices of the future.
Apple TV+ reportedly picks up a Tetris movie starring Taron Egerton
Everyone loves Tetris but do you know the backstory to the game? This Apple TV+ movie is going to fix that.
Get the most of your Cricut with the best tools
Cricut vinyl cutters are taking the maker world by storm but to really take advantage you need some additional tools. We have our favorites here for you.