What you need to know
- Apple has announced a special event for November 10.
- The AR component to the announcement suggests a MacBook of some sort.
- Leaker @L0vetodream tweeted their usual cryptic clue.
Apple announced its November 10 "one more thing" event today and the rumors are already flying. One person reading the tea leaves is analyst Neil Cybart who believes there's a new MacBook coming based on the AR experience associated with next week's event.
Apple is now keen on its AR teasers whenever there is a new special event coming and the AR component to next week's event appears to depict a notebook being opened and closed. So, new MacBook of some description?
Cybart suggests Apple silicon will be involved and, honestly, I wouldn't be surprised at all. We're expecting Apple silicon to debut in some sort of Mac before year's end and a portable Mac would make the kind of sense that just does.
On that subject, usually reliable leaker @L0vetodream has also tweeted in their usual cryptic style. But I think we can all work this one out.
Could that mean a 13-inch MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro, both running Apple silicon? It's also possible we'll see two MacBooks of some description with one sticking to Intel, too. At this point, all bets are off.
We might have to wait a week to find out. Unless everything leaks ahead of time!
