Apple announced its November 10 "one more thing" event today and the rumors are already flying. One person reading the tea leaves is analyst Neil Cybart who believes there's a new MacBook coming based on the AR experience associated with next week's event.

Apple is now keen on its AR teasers whenever there is a new special event coming and the AR component to next week's event appears to depict a notebook being opened and closed. So, new MacBook of some description?

This is super cool. The Apple event logo in AR resembles opening and closing a MacBook.



A new MacBook powered by Apple Silicon is coming. pic.twitter.com/R6pIpJTWPC — Neil Cybart (@neilcybart) November 2, 2020

Cybart suggests Apple silicon will be involved and, honestly, I wouldn't be surprised at all. We're expecting Apple silicon to debut in some sort of Mac before year's end and a portable Mac would make the kind of sense that just does.

On that subject, usually reliable leaker @L0vetodream has also tweeted in their usual cryptic style. But I think we can all work this one out.

13 inch X 2 — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) November 2, 2020

Could that mean a 13-inch MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro, both running Apple silicon? It's also possible we'll see two MacBooks of some description with one sticking to Intel, too. At this point, all bets are off.

We might have to wait a week to find out. Unless everything leaks ahead of time!