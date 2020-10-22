Reported by MacRumors, a new teardown video has taken a look and confirmed the size of the battery in both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.

According to the video, both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, in addition to sharing a strikingly similar logic board, also seem to feature the same 2,815mAh battery capacity. That makes sense, as Apple has been advertising the same battery life for both phones.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro have the same 2,815mAh battery inside, which explains why they offer identical battery life. There was some confusion over the battery capacity because leaked specifications in July had suggested the two models had 2,775mAh battery, but Brazilian specifications mentioned a 2,815mAh battery for the iPhone 12, so there was a possibility that the Pro model had the 2,775mAh battery we had been expecting, but that's not the case.

As MacRumors has handily put together, that now confirms all of the batteries across Apple's new iPhone 12 lineup:

iPhone 12 mini - 2,227mAh

iPhone 12 - 2,815mAh

iPhone 12 Pro - 2,815mAh

iPhone 12 Pro Max - 3,687mAh

Check out the teardown video of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro from Io Technology below: