Popular instant messaging app Telegram has added a couple of new features that make it easier for people to manage files, whether they're sending or receiving them.

Telegram, one of the best iPhone apps for having private conversations, has added a new download manager that makes it easier for people to access the files that they have downloaded via chats. Telegram users can send and receive any file type so long as it's smaller than 2GB and now there's a new icon to tap when downloads are in progress.

Tap the icon or go to the 'Downloads' tab in Search to view and manage them – pause and resume all downloads or individual items, and select one to increase its priority or view it in chat.

When sending image files as attachments, Telegram users now also have the option to see how things will look when they are received. The new option will show how an album will appear, allowing images to be moved and removed as needed.

When sending multiple photos or videos, tap '… selected' at the top of the panel to preview how the album will look in the chat when it's sent – and rearrange or remove selected media.

Other improvements include a redesigned login flow on the Mac, for people using Telegram at their desk.

The updated Telegram is now available for download in the App Store.