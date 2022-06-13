Telegram CEO Pavel Durov says that he hopes "that regulatory action will follow" a UK government decision to look into the impact of Apple's refusal to allow web browsers to use anything other than WebKit on iPhone and iPad.

Posting in his own Telegram channel, Durov noted that the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is already looking into Apple's App Store requirements for web browsers. In a press release the CMA said that it is "concerned" that Apple's refusal to allow non-WebKit browsers into the App Store is impacting the ability of other browsers to compete.

Apple bans alternatives to its own browser engine on its mobile devices; a restriction that is unique to Apple. The CMA is concerned this severely limits the potential for rival browsers to differentiate themselves from Safari (for example, on features such as speed and functionality) and limits Apple's incentives to invest in its browser engine.

That's something that Durov believes is an important factor here, with Telegram itself aware of issues with iOS Safari that "Apple has been unwilling to fix or improve for years."